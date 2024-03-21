OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $581,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $46,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $548.16. The company had a trading volume of 153,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,874. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $548.93.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.