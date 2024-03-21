OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New $709,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PFE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,505,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,169,941. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

