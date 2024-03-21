OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases 143 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.7% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in KLA by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in KLA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 5.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $637.89.

KLA stock traded up $19.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $714.95. The stock had a trading volume of 83,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,564. The company has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $646.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $560.50. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $729.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

