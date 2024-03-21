OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 33,571 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,571 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IOO. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 29,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 14,341 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 390,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $922,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IOO opened at $89.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.86 and its 200 day moving average is $79.46. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $67.05 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

