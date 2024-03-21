OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Southern States Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSBK. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 77.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 133.4% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Southern States Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Southern States Bancshares Price Performance

SSBK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,074. The company has a market cap of $229.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $30.74.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.52 million during the quarter. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 22.64%.

Southern States Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.14%.

Southern States Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

Read More

