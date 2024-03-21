OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,940 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $75.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,761. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.