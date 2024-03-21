OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in XPO by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of XPO by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XPO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

XPO traded up $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $125.77. 156,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.22, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.19. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $129.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.68.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

