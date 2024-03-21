OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 587.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Compass Point downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:FSK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.79. The company had a trading volume of 314,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.81%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

