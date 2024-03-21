OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $262,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 1.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE SYY traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $81.50. The company had a trading volume of 260,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.83 and its 200 day moving average is $72.83. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.
Sysco Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.
View Our Latest Report on Sysco
Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco
In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sysco
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Exploring the Bear Call Spread vs Bear Put Spread Strategies
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Longest Bear Market in History Plus 7 Other Bear Market Facts
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Micron Is the NVIDIA of Memory Chips: Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.