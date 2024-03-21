OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $262,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 1.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE SYY traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $81.50. The company had a trading volume of 260,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.83 and its 200 day moving average is $72.83. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

View Our Latest Report on Sysco

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.