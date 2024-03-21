OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $274,000 Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Elevance Health by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,617,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,640,000 after purchasing an additional 342,468 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in Elevance Health by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth $21,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.
Elevance Health Trading Up 0.2 %
ELV stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $515.09. The company had a trading volume of 79,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,124. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $516.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $496.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $473.11. The stock has a market cap of $119.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78.
Elevance Health Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.
Insider Transactions at Elevance Health
In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.36.
Elevance Health Company Profile
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
