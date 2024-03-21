OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $292,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,242 shares of company stock worth $1,277,726. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.64. 792,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,578,957. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.37 and a one year high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

