OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $321,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 83.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $447.42. 11,254,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,460,988. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $304.77 and a twelve month high of $449.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.89.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

