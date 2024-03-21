OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 924 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,583,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,832 shares of company stock valued at $58,169,866 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS traded up $5.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $322.63. The company had a trading volume of 396,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.01 and a 1 year high of $324.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.17. The company has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

