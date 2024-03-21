OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases 110 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AJG. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $511,910,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,026,000 after buying an additional 262,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 72,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $252.80. 160,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $179.97 and a one year high of $256.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.31 and its 200 day moving average is $236.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $2,925,233.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 322,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,712,707.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $2,925,233.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 322,797 shares in the company, valued at $76,712,707.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,016 shares of company stock worth $7,176,180. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

