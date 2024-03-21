OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,084,797. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.73. The company has a market capitalization of $105.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $71.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

