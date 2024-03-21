OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,531,000 after purchasing an additional 530,893 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $198,365,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock traded up $14.22 on Thursday, reaching $1,159.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,186. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,051.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $981.87. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $795.74 and a 12-month high of $1,160.06. The firm has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,066.35.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

