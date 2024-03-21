OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 145 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 668 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 11,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $354.00. 144,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,128. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $355.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.41. The firm has a market cap of $103.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price target (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $372.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total transaction of $4,779,608.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,244,330.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total transaction of $4,779,608.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,244,330.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,597 shares of company stock valued at $25,961,142 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

