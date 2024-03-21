OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.74. 3,981,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,750,616. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.64. The stock has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $131.06.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Barclays raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 560,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total transaction of $60,457,613.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 435,849 shares in the company, valued at $47,049,899.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 560,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total value of $60,457,613.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 435,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,049,899.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $18,992,666.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,337,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,594,462 shares of company stock worth $632,367,084. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

