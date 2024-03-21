OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for OPKO Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for OPKO Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on OPKO Health from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

OPKO Health Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $0.89 on Thursday. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $620.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.80.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. 22.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at OPKO Health

In other OPKO Health news, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni bought 550,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $511,779.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,327,814 shares in the company, valued at $18,904,867.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other OPKO Health news, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni bought 550,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $511,779.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,327,814 shares in the company, valued at $18,904,867.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 203,456,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,111,024.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,993,015 shares of company stock worth $8,479,069 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.