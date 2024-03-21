Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.06% from the stock’s previous close.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $129.24 on Thursday. Oracle has a twelve month low of $86.66 and a twelve month high of $130.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.80 and its 200 day moving average is $111.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The company has a market cap of $355.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,699,321 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,782,799,000 after buying an additional 2,425,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,365,308,000 after buying an additional 3,494,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,563,980,000 after buying an additional 928,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oracle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after buying an additional 1,794,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,718,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,982,630,000 after buying an additional 635,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

