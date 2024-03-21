Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Up 2.2%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $132.77 and last traded at $132.10. 5,968,491 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 9,170,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.80 and a 200-day moving average of $111.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Oracle by 298.4% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

