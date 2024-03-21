Orchid (OXT) Hits Market Capitalization of $139.54 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $139.54 million and $6.83 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006151 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00024725 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00015089 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001603 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,056.34 or 0.99806751 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010455 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.53 or 0.00155582 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.13767318 USD and is up 14.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $7,733,688.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

