O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,751,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 75.9% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 24,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 31.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 3,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $21.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,166.80. 233,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,274. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,051.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $981.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $795.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,066.35.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,933,947. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

