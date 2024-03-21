Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Osisko Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OBNNF opened at $2.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $790.70 million and a PE ratio of 5.08. Osisko Mining has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 64.10 and a quick ratio of 64.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96.

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

