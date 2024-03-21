Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.09

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.09 and last traded at $52.08, with a volume of 135881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.47.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OVV. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.87.

Ovintiv Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average of $45.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 19.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $471,045.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,012.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,564 shares of company stock worth $4,660,818 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at about $559,852,000. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $380,527,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 52.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,603,000 after buying an additional 9,221,114 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $269,394,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Ovintiv by 38.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,748,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,143,000 after buying an additional 2,724,998 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

