PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Price Up 0.2%

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $120.90 and last traded at $120.61. Approximately 252,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,338,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.34.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.35.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

In related news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at $682,161.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PACCAR news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,161.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $448,288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,677 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 2,578.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,292,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,357 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

