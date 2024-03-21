Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Down 2.7% Following Insider Selling

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $22.92 and last traded at $23.36. 20,456,661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 75,431,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Specifically, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,455,273 shares of company stock worth $184,293,942 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.