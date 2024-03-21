Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) traded up 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.33 and last traded at $25.07. 15,874,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 74,143,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,455,273 shares of company stock worth $184,293,942. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

