Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Holdings Trimmed by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 1,769 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,322,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Barclays cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $282.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.30 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.52 and its 200-day moving average is $284.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

