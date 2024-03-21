Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,839 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after buying an additional 2,332,827 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,728,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after buying an additional 715,850 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,025,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $282.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.67. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $176.30 and a one year high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Northland Securities lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.03, for a total transaction of $2,310,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,007,160.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

