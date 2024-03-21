Pantheon Infrastructure PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:PINT)

Pantheon Infrastructure PLC (LON:PINT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Pantheon Infrastructure Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Pantheon Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 75.42 ($0.96) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 81.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 80.34. Pantheon Infrastructure has a 52 week low of GBX 73.20 ($0.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 92.20 ($1.17).

About Pantheon Infrastructure

Pantheon Infrastructure PLC focuses on investing in infrastructure assets worldwide. It invests to invest in various infrastructure sectors, such as digital infrastructure, renewables and energy efficiency, power and utilities, transport and logistics, and social and other infrastructure. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

