Pantheon Infrastructure PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:PINT)

Pantheon Infrastructure PLC (LON:PINT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Pantheon Infrastructure Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Pantheon Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 75.42 ($0.96) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 81.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 80.34. Pantheon Infrastructure has a 52 week low of GBX 73.20 ($0.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 92.20 ($1.17).
About Pantheon Infrastructure
