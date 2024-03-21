Paragon Capital Management Ltd Acquires 36 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

MCD stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $283.01. 1,874,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,277. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.82. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

