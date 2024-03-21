Paragon Capital Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $50.13. 7,277,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,281,190. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $123.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.12.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

