Paragon Capital Management Ltd Cuts Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd trimmed its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWBC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EWBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ EWBC traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.12 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.45.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,655.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $125,547.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at $797,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,655.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

