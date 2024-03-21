Paragon Capital Management Ltd Cuts Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,008 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,831,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,427,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,856,000 after acquiring an additional 356,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 14.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,116,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008,420 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,703,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,025,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,499,000 after acquiring an additional 920,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VLY traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $8.08. 6,256,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,535,855. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $449.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Insider Transactions at Valley National Bancorp

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $406,668.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,136.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

