Paragon Capital Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IWN traded up $2.12 on Thursday, hitting $157.00. 708,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.81. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $158.87.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

