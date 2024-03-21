Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 274.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 17.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In related news, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 2,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total transaction of $205,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,999 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $833,502.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total transaction of $205,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,999 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,983,094. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of SIG stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,957. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $108.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.59.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 11.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.60.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

