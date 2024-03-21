Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,165 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.40. 8,712,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,328,295. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $169.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

