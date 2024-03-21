Paragon Capital Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,219 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure comprises approximately 0.8% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.73. 248,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.92. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $48.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

