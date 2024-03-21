Paragon Capital Management Ltd Lowers Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in WestRock were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $194,739,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,073 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,378,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WestRock news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.72. 847,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.87. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $49.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.09.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is -18.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

