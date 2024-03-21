Paragon Capital Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 209,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,053,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.50. The company had a trading volume of 172,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,535. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $99.03 and a one year high of $116.83. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.82 and its 200-day moving average is $109.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

