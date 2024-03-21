Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 1,545 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $350,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,892,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,820 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,572,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,230,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,250,000 after buying an additional 1,059,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 39.5% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,961,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,600,000 after buying an additional 837,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRC traded up $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $37.65. The stock had a trading volume of 807,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.93. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $43.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

KRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

