Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 1,658 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,437 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SM. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,547,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,351,000 after acquiring an additional 83,588 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SM. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.

NYSE SM traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.74. 804,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,058. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. SM Energy has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $48.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 4.20.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

