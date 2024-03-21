Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 203 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,811,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Shares of GPI traded up $6.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $284.55. 49,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,978. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.25 and a 52-week high of $310.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.48.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

