Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 4,012 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lowered its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in First Horizon by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FHN stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.35. 2,600,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,719,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.93. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $18.99.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.68.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

