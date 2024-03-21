Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 655 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CF. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

CF stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $85.78. 1,063,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,709. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.92.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.