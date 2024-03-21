Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 995 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lessened its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in KB Home were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBH. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,612 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 125.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,141,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 225.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 895,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,435,000 after purchasing an additional 620,238 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in KB Home by 1,871.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 615,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,734,000 after purchasing an additional 584,363 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.68.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KBH traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.09. 1,721,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,612. KB Home has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.73.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 59,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $3,569,533.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at $89,984,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $5,040,454.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 59,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $3,569,533.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,984,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,635 shares of company stock worth $22,400,005 over the last 90 days. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

