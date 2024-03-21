Paragon Capital Management Ltd Trims Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.30. 846,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.26 and a 52-week high of $117.17.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

