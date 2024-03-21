Paragon Capital Management Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.37. 1,078,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,220. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DINO. UBS Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.82.

Insider Activity

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

