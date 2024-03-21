Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.84.

PARA stock opened at $12.51 on Monday. Paramount Global has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.76.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.61%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Paramount Global by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,330,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,714 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Paramount Global by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,639,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 433,696 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 572,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after buying an additional 107,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

